Over 1 mln tons of hay prepared in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda

25 July 2018 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Association predicts increase in loan portfolio of Kazakh microfinance organizations
Kazakhstan 18:38
Gross int’l reserves of Kazakh National Bank drop
Economy news 18:10
Kazakhstan’s rescue aviation to expand fleet
Kazakhstan 16:10
Inflation rate down in Kazakhstan
Economy news 15:03
Kazakhstan announces plans for car manufacturing by late 2018
Economy news 14:47
Kazakhstan reveals planned volume of gasoline output at three refineries
Oil&Gas 13:40
Latest
Shares of 11 Iranian government companies divested to private sector
Business 18:58
U.S. crude inventories down 6 million barrels
Oil&Gas 18:54
Association predicts increase in loan portfolio of Kazakh microfinance organizations
Kazakhstan 18:38
Gross int’l reserves of Kazakh National Bank drop
Economy news 18:10
Tajikistan hopes for agreements on long-awaited IMF assistance
Tajikistan 17:55
Russian Foreign Ministry: Terrorists attack southwestern Syria amid fear of imminent defeat
Russia 17:54
EU prepares retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. goods
Europe 17:51
Trump says China is targeting U.S. farmers, being 'vicious'
US 17:50
Turkmenistan to offer UN to convene high-level disarmament conference
Turkmenistan 17:49