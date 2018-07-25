Turkmenistan starts production of polypropylene film

25 July 2018 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Refinery in the Pre-Caspian Turkmenbashi city has started production of biaxially oriented polypropylene film (BOPP), the "Turkmennebit" State Concern said in a statement.

"The establishment of large-scale production facilities for the production of polymers, which are the main component for the production of hundreds of products used in industry, construction, transport, agriculture, as well as a wide range of household goods, is one of the promising areas of development of the oil and gas industry," the message says.

The total cost of this project is about 31 million euros. The annual capacity is 21,000 tons of products.

The contract for the construction of a packaging film plant of two types-transparent single-layer film and co-extruded film has been concluded with P. T. Istana karang Laut company (Indonesia). More than 20,000 tons of films of various types and purposes, including those intended for packaging of food products and industrial goods, will be produced from local raw materials every year. Propylene films are also used in the textile industry and for packaging of disposable medical materials.

A significant portion of the plant's production is exported to Russia, Japan, Italy, Turkey, China, Iran, UAE, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Georgia and other countries.

The production of three types of film – simple and three-layer, 10, 20 and 30 microns thick was set up at the refinery during the operational tests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Italian Eni announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:23
State oil concern of Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 09:17
Turkmenistan sending humanitarian cargo to Iran after strong earthquake
Turkmenistan 24 July 18:13
Turkmenistan to increase electricity supply to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 24 July 16:06
Turkmenistan discusses issues of investment co-op with countries of Central Asia
Business 24 July 12:56
Turkmenistan, Romania discuss prospects of partnership between sea ports
Economy news 24 July 11:47
Latest
Azerbaijan and Turkey to triple number of passenger flights
Economy news 11:14
At least 38 killed in series of terror attacks in southern Syria
Arab World 11:11
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to ink agreement in military intelligence sphere
Kazakhstan 11:00
Iran, Azerbaijan ink MoU to build border wall along Astarachay
Society 10:51
Head of Iran's Central Bank dismissed
Business 10:29
Tashkent international airport opens tender for purchase of reagents
Tenders 10:27
Ministry of agriculture and water resources of Uzbekistan seeks consultant via tender
Tenders 10:26
TAP set to complete rehabilitation of 12.5-kilometer road in Albania
Oil&Gas 10:26
Italian Eni announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:23