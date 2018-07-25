Turkmenistan starts production of polypropylene film

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

Refinery in the Pre-Caspian Turkmenbashi city has started production of biaxially oriented polypropylene film (BOPP), the "Turkmennebit" State Concern said in a statement.

"The establishment of large-scale production facilities for the production of polymers, which are the main component for the production of hundreds of products used in industry, construction, transport, agriculture, as well as a wide range of household goods, is one of the promising areas of development of the oil and gas industry," the message says.

The total cost of this project is about 31 million euros. The annual capacity is 21,000 tons of products.

The contract for the construction of a packaging film plant of two types-transparent single-layer film and co-extruded film has been concluded with P. T. Istana karang Laut company (Indonesia). More than 20,000 tons of films of various types and purposes, including those intended for packaging of food products and industrial goods, will be produced from local raw materials every year. Propylene films are also used in the textile industry and for packaging of disposable medical materials.

A significant portion of the plant's production is exported to Russia, Japan, Italy, Turkey, China, Iran, UAE, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Georgia and other countries.

The production of three types of film – simple and three-layer, 10, 20 and 30 microns thick was set up at the refinery during the operational tests.

