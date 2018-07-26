Russian automaker exploring ways to increase presence in Uzbek auto market (Exclusive)

26 July 2018 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Russian automaker AvtoVAZ PJSC is exploring all possible opportunities for increasing its presence in the Uzbek market, the Russian company told Trend on July 24.

At the same time, the company is currently represented in the Uzbek market in the low price segment and the recently introduced benefits in the country for cars with prices exceeding $40,000 and electric vehicles will not affect the company.

"The cost of the most expensive model, LADA Vesta SW Cross, with the most expensive options does not exceed $17,000 in the market of Uzbekistan. The change in duties for cars that do not compete with LADA in any other price segments will not affect the sales of our brand in any way," the company noted.

The representative of the Russian company also added that AvtoVAZ currently has no plans to produce cars with electric or hybrid engines.

In 1H2018, the Russian automaker AvtoVAZ tripled its sales in Uzbekistan compared to the same period in 2017.

It was earlier reported that Uzbekistan will implement zero customs duty on import of cars produced no more than two years ago and costing $40,000 or more.

The excise tax on such cars will be 20 percent of the customs value.

Zero customs duty will be applied to electric vehicles as well.

The new rates of customs duties for the two categories of cars imported into Uzbekistan will come into force from January 1, 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Belarus to create joint venture in pharma industry
Economy news 08:55
Uzbekistan's pharma free economic zone announces criteria on participants (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 July 20:35
Russian goods may capture place of US products on Chinese market — industry minister
Russia 25 July 19:36
Russian Foreign Ministry: Terrorists attack southwestern Syria amid fear of imminent defeat
Russia 25 July 17:54
Uzbekistan launches online registration system for foreign citizens
Tourism 25 July 17:35
Russia invests almost $4B in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 25 July 16:51
Latest
New multimodal route with participation of Azerbaijan and Latvia to be created (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:09
Exchange rate of Kazakh currency down by 2.6%
Kazakhstan 10:08
Iran to settle 30% of Turkmenistan gas dues in cash
Business 10:01
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for supply of reagents
Tenders 09:59
Turkey to continue fight against Gulen movement - defense minister
Turkey 09:56
Iran halts production of 8 car models over fuel efficiency
Business 09:22
Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies
ICT 09:17
Vodafone Ukraine may implement solution of Azerbaijan’s IT company
ICT 09:16
Etisalat chooses Azerbaijani company for deployment of tourist Wi-Fi in Dubai
ICT 09:14