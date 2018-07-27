Uzbeks to decrease orders of physical goods via Amazon, AliExpress

27 July 2018 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of entry visas to Uzbekistan up
Tourism 12:13
Uzbek, Russian banks to co-op in external loan markets
Economy news 10:36
German Berliner Sparkasse bank to support Uzbek agro sector with loan
Economy news 10:03
ADB to support Uzbekistan's agro industry, ensure food security
Economy news 09:39
"Uzagroexport" talks plans for dev't of agricultural industry of Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:13
German, Russian, Turkish companies to create 3 entertainment clusters in Tashkent
Tourism 09:00
Latest
Zakharova: Russia welcomes any positive agreement between parties of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Fethullah Gulen dead - Turkish media reports
Turkey 12:59
Solemn commissioning of Rabat-Kashan-Kalay-Nau transmission line held in Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 12:57
Consultations between MFAs of Azerbaijan and Russia held in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 12:44
Turkmenistan, Hungary discuss prospects of investment co-op
Turkmenistan 12:43
Pipe plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 12:25
Trend deputy director general awarded medal of Azerbaijan Veterans Organization (PHOTO)
Politics 12:25
Number of entry visas to Uzbekistan up
Tourism 12:13
Import of timber will be exempt from VAT in Georgia
Georgia 12:13