Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

30 July 2018 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 12.4865 manats or 0.6 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,084.7797 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 16

2,115.684

July 23

2,094.1195

July 17

2,110.227

July 24

2,072.5635

July 18

2,086.1465

July 25

2,081.905

July 19

2,082.0325

July 26

2,093.6775

July 20

2,076.482

July 27

2,081.633

Average weekly

2,094.1144

Average weekly

2,084.7797

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.108 manats or 0.41 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.30528 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 16

26.9402

July 23

26.3547

July 17

26.8797

July 24

26.1064

July 18

26.5053

July 25

26.2956

July 19

26.3111

July 26

26.5226

July 20

26.076

July 27

26.2471

Average weekly

26.54246

Average weekly

26.30528

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 3.0685 manats or 0.22 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,414.2844 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 16

1,412.7

July 23

1,405.866

July 17

1,407.9995

July 24

1,408.79

July 18

1,389.002

July 25

1,417.545

July 19

1,384.0975

July 26

1,430.2865

July 20

1,372.4525

July 27

1,408.9345

Average weekly

1,393.2503

Average weekly

1,414.2844

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 64.702 manats or 4.26 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,558.1316 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 16 июля

1,604.715

July 23

1,518.236

July 17 июля

1,571.463

July 24

1,546.082

July 18 июля

1,556.095

July 25

1,554.497

July 19 июля

1,544.943

July 26

1,588.905

July 20 июля

1,499.7315

July 27

1,582.938

Average weekly

1,555.3895

Average weekly

1,558.1316

---

