Brazilian carmakers keen to gain foothold in Iran’s market

5 August 2018 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan, Iran call for full implementation of agreements
Business 10:38
Brazilian Workers’ Party nominates jailed ex-head Lula as presidential candidate
Other News 4 August 23:45
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 4 August 20:36
Geneva-based ITC delegation in Tehran for key talks ahead of sanctions
Business 4 August 19:49
Iran, Norway to expand co-op in fishery sector
Business 4 August 19:33
Iran Central Bank FOREX deputy dismissed
Business 4 August 17:37
Latest
Indian business circles interested in managing Kazakhstan’s big airports
Kazakhstan 12:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 12:01
CPC-Kazakhstan to modernize security system at oil pumping stations
Tenders 11:35
Turkmenistan to prepare new gas pipeline construction projects
Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijan, Iran call for full implementation of agreements
Business 10:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan more than 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 08:52
3 rescued, 11 missing in fishing boat accident in China
China 08:40
5 killed in small plane crash in north Oklahoma
US 08:11