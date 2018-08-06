Remittances from Kazakhstan to Russia increase

6 August 2018 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

In the first half of this year, citizens of Kazakhstan sent abroad 265.4 billion tenge through money transfer systems, Ranking.kz wrote Aug. 6.

The amount of transfers has increased by 30.5 percent or 62 billion tenge compared to the same period last year.

Most of the money - 108.6 billion tenge were sent to Russia, which is 27.4 percent more than in the same period last year.

The second place is held by Uzbekistan, where 44.6 billion tenge were transferred. The amount of transferred funds increased by 37.9 percent.

Turkey closes the top three list. The volume of transfers amounted to 29.5 billion tenge.

More than half of all remittances - 162.1 billion tenge - were made through the Golden Crown system, having grown by 75.7 percent (69.9 billion tenge) over the year. The share of the system increased from 45.4 percent to 61.1 percent.

The second place is occupied by the Western Union system accounting for remittances worth 39.9 billion tenge, having grown by 22.6 percent (7.4 billion tenge) over the year. The share of the system has decreased from 16 percent to 15 percent.

Unistream system closes the list of top three with a total of 22.4 billion tenge of remittances, which is 10 percent less than in the first half of last year. The share of the system has decreased from 12.3 percent to 8.4 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CPC announces tender for supply of fire trucks
Tenders 17:33
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:35
Kazakhstan increases coal transportation by rail
Economy news 11:25
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:49
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:41
Almaty City Health Department to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 5 August 13:49
Latest
Azerbaijan's president expresses condolences to Indonesian counterpart
Politics 19:39
Turkmenistan reduces consumption of ozone-depleting substances
Economy news 19:33
SOCAR discloses time frame for completion of TANAP's second phase
Oil&Gas 19:18
Media forum devoted to int’l car rally Turkmen Desert Race "Amul-Khazar 2018" held in Ashgabat
Kyrgyzstan 19:02
Number of orders for Azerbaijani non-oil products from abroad up by almost half
Economy news 18:59
Iran Energy Exchange performance on August 6
Business 18:36
Iran supplies over half of Turkey’s oil demand
Business 18:26
Turkish lira hits record low after U.S. says reviewing duty-free access
Turkey 18:01
Turkmen authorities organize special flight for pilgrims to Mecca
Turkmenistan 18:00