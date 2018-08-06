Remittances from Kazakhstan to Russia increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

In the first half of this year, citizens of Kazakhstan sent abroad 265.4 billion tenge through money transfer systems, Ranking.kz wrote Aug. 6.

The amount of transfers has increased by 30.5 percent or 62 billion tenge compared to the same period last year.

Most of the money - 108.6 billion tenge were sent to Russia, which is 27.4 percent more than in the same period last year.

The second place is held by Uzbekistan, where 44.6 billion tenge were transferred. The amount of transferred funds increased by 37.9 percent.

Turkey closes the top three list. The volume of transfers amounted to 29.5 billion tenge.

More than half of all remittances - 162.1 billion tenge - were made through the Golden Crown system, having grown by 75.7 percent (69.9 billion tenge) over the year. The share of the system increased from 45.4 percent to 61.1 percent.

The second place is occupied by the Western Union system accounting for remittances worth 39.9 billion tenge, having grown by 22.6 percent (7.4 billion tenge) over the year. The share of the system has decreased from 16 percent to 15 percent.

Unistream system closes the list of top three with a total of 22.4 billion tenge of remittances, which is 10 percent less than in the first half of last year. The share of the system has decreased from 12.3 percent to 8.4 percent.

