Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Russia up by over 9%

13 August 2018 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The trade turnover between the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation amounted to more than $52 million in the first five months of 2018, said the message on the website of Kazakhstan's embassy in Russia.

This figure has increased by 9.4 percent compared to the same period last year, the message says.

Today, 300 enterprises with the participation of Russian capital have been registered in various sectors of the region's economy.

"Over the past three years, we have seen an increase in trade between the Caspian countries. That is, there is an increase of 33 percent. While in 2015 the total turnover was $165.8 million, in 2017 this figure increased to $220.5 million. Russia has the largest share in this trade turnover. We also have very fruitful cooperation with Iran. We export products of machine-building industry, metallurgical industry. We import agricultural products from Iran," the Acting Head of the Department of Industrial and Innovative Development of Mangystau region Nuradil Imangaliev said.

