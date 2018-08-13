Tashkent to host Uzbek-Chinese business forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Tashkent will host the Uzbek-Chinese business forum with participation of representatives of the textile enterprises of the Uztekstilprom Association, said a message posted on the Association's website.

The event will be held August 15 as part of the visit of a delegation of China National Textile and Apparel Council.

The Chinese delegation arrived in Tashkent on August 10. The delegation includes the heads of 33 Chinese associations and major textile companies.

The event will be attended by the heads of the ministries of economy, foreign trade, the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of departments, companies and concerns of Uzbekistan and China.

At the forum, the Chinese guests will be provided with detailed information about the opportunities and benefits created.

It is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents following the business forum.

During the visit, the delegation of China National Textile and Apparel Council intends to familiarize itself with the investment potential of the Uzbek regions.

