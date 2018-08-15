Uzbekistan intends to attract FDI worth more than $5B

15 August 2018 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan's agriculture sector holds 25% of country's total exports
Economy news 11:50
Uzbekistan may build Central Asia's first solar power plant in Navoi region
Oil&Gas 11:46
Tashkent administration publishes promo video to attract foreign investors (VIDEO)
Economy news 14 August 20:44
Siemens Gamesa may implement different solutions in Uzbek alternative energy sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14 August 20:36
Uzbek-S.Korean JV to buy inventory via tender
Uzbekistan 14 August 18:40
Uzbekistan's private commercial bank issues additional shares
Economy news 14 August 17:50
Latest
Uzbekistan's agriculture sector holds 25% of country's total exports
Economy news 11:50
EDB prepares to invest in new projects in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:47
Uzbekistan may build Central Asia's first solar power plant in Navoi region
Oil&Gas 11:46
Tehran in talks with Baku to export electricity to Russia
Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijan to open more trading houses abroad (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:37
Azerbaijani oil slightly rises in price
Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan's GDP increases
Economy news 10:57
Azerbaijan's "Teleradio" Production Union opens tender
Tenders 10:40
Credit unions of Azerbaijan awaiting decision on new sources of financing
Economy news 10:35