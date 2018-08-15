Deputy minister: Azerbaijani businessmen must actively participate in exhibitions

15 August 2018 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs must actively participate in various exhibitions which are held abroad, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks during the meeting of the Exporters’ Club in Baku Aug. 15 dedicated to the activity of the country's trading houses.

"Our companies should participate more actively in various exhibitions,” he said. “This step is very important as it will allow our entrepreneurs to greatly increase their exports, thereby expanding the country’s exports."

Mammadov added that entrepreneurs must participate in exhibitions not only within the country’s stand, but also individually.

"During the year we can organize the country’s stands at only 10 exhibitions,” he said. “We choose the most popular and interesting exhibitions for our businessmen, but this is not enough. If you want to expand your exports, you must actively participate in exhibitions and individually. In this case, the state is also ready to support you, returning 50 percent of expenses spent to organize a stand at an exhibition."

According to the presidential decree dated Oct.5, 2016, stipulating the promotion of the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand in foreign markets, in 2017 Azerbaijan's products were exhibited at the Gulfood 2017 Exhibition in Dubai, ProWein Trade Fair 2017 in Dusseldorf, ANUGA Food Fair and WorldFood Moscow 2017.

---

