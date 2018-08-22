Cheap diesel fuel to be distributed online in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Despite measures to reduce the cost of diesel fuel during the harvesting campaign, the price of fuel and lubrication materials (FLM) for Kazakhstan farmers remain high, "Kazinform" international news agency (INA) reported.

"There are problems with the pricing of diesel fuel. Although the price of lower-priced FLMs is lower than the market prices, but the final prices for agricultural producers remain high because of the extra charges of operators. Regional administrations need to work with their operators in order to reduce prices," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shukeyev said at a government meeting.

At the same time, he noted the work of the administration of Pavlodar region, where the project of the Ministry of Agriculture on electronic distribution and sale of lower-priced FLMs for harvesting work is being implemented in pilot mode.

"The FLM volumes are distributed transparently in order of priority with reference to electronic field maps and confirmation of crops by space monitoring. We plan to extend this experience to all regions by the time of beginning of spring work of 2019", Shukeyev added.

Today, according to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture, 394,000 tons of lower-priced fuel have been allocated for timely implementation of harvesting work. The regions have utilized the July FLM volume almost completely, the cost of FLM volumes for August has been paid.

"At the same time, there are problems on the part of resource keepers with the shipment of these volumes, that is, 110,000 tons from oil refineries. In this regard, we ask the Ministry of Energy to ensure timely shipment of both August volumes and the volumes for September and October," Shukeyev concluded.

Earlier it was reported that this year the gross grain harvest has been projected in the amount of more than 20 million tons.

