Number of debtors in Kazakhstan exceeds 1.4 million people

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance has disclosed the tax debts of the Kazakh people, Kazinform international news agency reported.

"As of August 1, 2018, the indebtedness of individuals is 26.9 billion tenge, the main debt - 19.4 billion tenge, the penalty - 7.2 billion tenge, the number of debtors – 1,409,864 people," the Committee said.

Moreover, the tax debt on vehicles reached 20.2 billion tenge, of which the main debt - 15.3 billion tenge, the penalty - 4.9 billion tenge, the number of debtors - 842,181 people.

Meanwhile, the property tax debt reached 1.3 billion tenge, of which the main debt - 0.9 billion tenge, penalty - 0.4 billion tenge, the number of debtors - 461,866 people.

Land tax debt reached 0.7 billion tenge, of which the main debt - 0.4 billion tenge, penalty - 0.3 billion tenge, the number of debtors - 392,618 people.

(360.71 KZT = $1 on Aug. 22)

