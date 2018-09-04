‘Azerbaijan taking important measures to modernize locomotives’ (PHOTO)

4 September 2018 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has been recently taking important measures to modernize the locomotives, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said Sept. 4.

Gurbanov made the remarks at a meeting in Baku with a delegation led by Alstom senior vice president for the Middle East and Africa Didier Pfleger.

On May 12, 2014, France’s Alstom Transport SA and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC signed an agreement according to which Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will purchase 50 AC locomotives.

The current project planning and supply of locomotives to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, maintenance by Alstom on the basis of short-term and long-term strategies, as well as the completion of the signalling project in the direction of Baku-Boyuk Kesik, were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, Gurbanov updated the guests about the transport and logistics potential of Azerbaijan, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-South, South-West transport corridors and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

In his turn, Pfleger stressed that Alstom regional center for Western and Central Asia, the Caucasus, Iran and Iraq was transferred to Baku.

“This will contribute to strengthening the company's activity in Azerbaijan and attracting more attention to the Azerbaijan Railways-related projects,” he added.

Pfleger expressed satisfaction with the expansion of ties of cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Alstom Transport SA Managing Director for Western and Central Asia Bernard Pell and Alstom Managing Director for Azerbaijan and Georgia Elshan Zeynalov also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a decision was made to further expand bilateral cooperation.

