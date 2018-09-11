WB reviewing its strategy on Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

11 September 2018 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Time announced for next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement
Politics 17:17
Azerbaijani winemakers eye to enter new markets
Economy news 16:58
11 companies keen to take part in IGB construction
Oil&Gas 16:36
WB: Azerbaijan needs to continue improving deposit insurance process (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:29
ICRC reps visit Azerbaijani hostages
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:16
BP talks Shah Deniz Stage 2 project’s development
Oil&Gas 12:00
Latest
Eurasian Development Bank and "Kazyna Capital Management" sign co-op agreement
Kazakhstan 17:18
China says regrets Canada's WTO complaint on pulp anti-dumping duties
China 17:17
Time announced for next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement
Politics 17:17
Int’l Olympiad in Informatics with Azercell’s support ends (PHOTO)
Society 17:11
Azerbaijani winemakers eye to enter new markets
Economy news 16:58
Iran Central Bank reports on capital market performance
Business 16:55
Iranian knowledge-based firms to join stock market
Business 16:50
Shell makes final decision on its activities in Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:40
11 companies keen to take part in IGB construction
Oil&Gas 16:36