Ranking of trade partners: Italy, Germany increase trade with Azerbaijan

13 September 2018 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani customs strengthens cooperation with SMEs (PHOTO)
Economy news 8 August 12:32
Representative of Azerbaijan in WCO appointed to new position
Business 24 July 15:54
"Siniq Korpu" post on Azerbaijan-Georgia border working in normal mode - customs
Business 17 July 16:18
Azerbaijan prohibits individual imports of mobile phones for sale
Economy news 11 July 16:05
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee
Economy news 8 July 11:22
Azerbaijan's SCC on reasons of discrepancy in customs data of trade partners (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 June 10:44
Latest
German minister says refugee deal reached with Italy
Europe 12:16
Gas consumption up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:09
Baku Higher Oil School leader by number of Presidential scholars
Society 12:05
Iran’s Saipa to hold int’l tender on E-MARK Certificate
Business 11:58
Terrorist eliminated in Istanbul
Turkey 11:51
Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Oghuz district
Politics 11:51
Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at school in Zabrat after overhaul (PHOTO)
Politics 11:50
Iran’s export of medicinal plants thriving
Business 11:49
Europe emerges as key growth target for LNG suppliers
Oil&Gas 11:32