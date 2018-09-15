Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.604 manats or 1.0158 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2036.7411 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 3
2039.9830
Sep. 10
2028.304
Sept. 4
2039.6090
Sep. 11
2029.7575
Sept. 5
2029.0265
Sep. 12
2029.222
Sept. 6
2035.6395
Sep. 13
2047.514
Sept. 7
2042.7795
Sep. 14
2048.908
Average weekly
2037.4075
Average weekly
2036.7411
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2325 manats or 0.97 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.08256 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sep.3
24.6028
Sep. 10
23.9837
Sep. 3
24.6178
Sep. 11
24.0502
Sep. 3
24.0524
Sep. 12
23.9715
Sep. 3
24.0932
Sep. 13
24.1912
Sep. 3
24.0419
Sep. 14
24.2162
Average weekly
24.28162
Average weekly
24.08256
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 48.569 manats or 3.66 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1348.9228 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 3
1337.73
Sep. 10
1325.626
Sept. 4
1340.4755
Sep. 11
1340.8155
Sept. 5
1325.8215
Sep. 12
1341.1725
Sept. 6
1332.392
Sep. 13
1362.805
Sept. 7
1344.105
Sep. 14
1374.195
Average weekly
1336.1048
Average weekly
1348.9228
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 9.061 manats or 0.54 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1664.5936 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 3
1666.9945
Sep. 10
1664.929
Sept. 4
1670.1650
Sep. 11
|1666.374
Sept. 5
1676.1575
Sep. 12
1658.3755
Sept. 6
1658.741
Sep. 13
1659.2595
Sept. 7
1660.7725
Sep. 14
1673.99
Average weekly
1666.5661
Average weekly
1664.5936
