Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

15 September 2018 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.604 manats or 1.0158 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2036.7411 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 3

2039.9830

Sep. 10

2028.304

Sept. 4

2039.6090

Sep. 11

2029.7575

Sept. 5

2029.0265

Sep. 12

2029.222

Sept. 6

2035.6395

Sep. 13

2047.514

Sept. 7

2042.7795

Sep. 14

2048.908

Average weekly

2037.4075

Average weekly

2036.7411

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2325 manats or 0.97 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.08256 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sep.3

24.6028

Sep. 10

23.9837

Sep. 3

24.6178

Sep. 11

24.0502

Sep. 3

24.0524

Sep. 12

23.9715

Sep. 3

24.0932

Sep. 13

24.1912

Sep. 3

24.0419

Sep. 14

24.2162

Average weekly

24.28162

Average weekly

24.08256

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 48.569 manats or 3.66 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1348.9228 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 3

1337.73

Sep. 10

1325.626

Sept. 4

1340.4755

Sep. 11

1340.8155

Sept. 5

1325.8215

Sep. 12

1341.1725

Sept. 6

1332.392

Sep. 13

1362.805

Sept. 7

1344.105

Sep. 14

1374.195

Average weekly

1336.1048

Average weekly

1348.9228

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 9.061 manats or 0.54 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1664.5936 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 3

1666.9945

Sep. 10

1664.929

Sept. 4

1670.1650

Sep. 11

 1666.374

Sept. 5

1676.1575

Sep. 12

1658.3755

Sept. 6

1658.741

Sep. 13

1659.2595

Sept. 7

1660.7725

Sep. 14

1673.99

Average weekly

1666.5661

Average weekly

1664.5936
