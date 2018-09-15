Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.604 manats or 1.0158 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2036.7411 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 3 2039.9830 Sep. 10 2028.304 Sept. 4 2039.6090 Sep. 11 2029.7575 Sept. 5 2029.0265 Sep. 12 2029.222 Sept. 6 2035.6395 Sep. 13 2047.514 Sept. 7 2042.7795 Sep. 14 2048.908 Average weekly 2037.4075 Average weekly 2036.7411