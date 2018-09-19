Legendary Mike Tyson - one of property owners in "Tashkent City" mega project (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Legendary Mike Tyson is the owner of real estate in the Gardens Residence multi-apartment residential complex being built on the territory of 8 hectares in the Tashkent City International Business Center (IBC) in the capital of Uzbekistan, the directorate of the IBC told Trend on Sept. 19.

According to the source in the IBC, the Uzbek developer company Dream City Development started sales of apartments in the residential complex in Lot No.1 in the Tashkent City. Completion of the construction and commissioning of the project is planned in late 2019 - early 2020.

The Gardens Residence consists of premium class 9 houses, which will accommodate 1,138 apartments, ranging from 44 to 260 square meters.

The ARUP British Bureau of Architects, the Turkish design company Ozguven and the Singapore consulting company Maven are in charge of the design and construction of the complex. Quality control of the construction works is carried out by the Turkish company PMO Management & Consultancy.

Well-known companies from Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK are engaged in the implementation of a large-scale urban development project "Tashkent City" in the capital of Uzbekistan, and the project is under the personal control of the head of state.

The whole project territory is divided into eight separate land plots – tender lots, each of which has different stages of completion of work until the end of 2021 and individual investors.

The Tashkent City IBC will include a 200-meters-high skyscraper (Japanese Nihon Sekkei, French Bureau Veritas and DP Architects of Singapore), which will have A+ class business centers and a five-star Ritz Carlton hotel; a European boulevard with elements of national architecture (Turkish Ozguven Mimarlik and Muhendis); the five-star twenty-story Hilton hotel and other facilities.

In May 2018, Uzbek segment on social networks was blown away by news that Tyson will visit Uzbekistan in September.

The Uzbek Boxing Federation later announced that they plan to arrange a big boxing evening and invite famous boxers. However, they deemed the news about Mike Tyson a fake, since they did not invite him.

Michael Gerard “Mike” Tyson is one of the most famous and recognizable boxers in the history of world boxing. He is the holder of several world records, not beaten to this day: the youngest world heavyweight champion (at age of 20 years 144 days); the youngest absolute world champion in the heavyweight category (at age 21); the boxer who spent the least time from the moment of his debut to win the titles of the champion and the absolute world champion in heavy weight (1 year 8.5 months and 2 years 5 months respectively), etc.

