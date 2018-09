Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

There are plans to open the first Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) in Yasamal district of Baku before the end of this year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Metin Karimli said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.