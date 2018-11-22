Qazvin-Rasht Railway links Iran to Caucasus - Deputy governor (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, Nov.22

Trend:

The railway of Qazvin-Rasht, after the operation, will handle around 2.5 million passengers annually, the Deputy Governor for Development Affairs of Qazvin province, Ali Farrokhzad told Trend.

“The railway also has a capacity of 7 to 7.5 million tons of cargo per year,” he said.

After the launch, the railway will play an important role in the economic prosperity of the region, reducing road accidents and saving fuel, he said.

"This rail links our country to the Caucasus and is economically important internationally. The Qazvin-Rasht railway will be put into full operation this year with the presence of high officials of the country, said Farrokhzad.

The Ghazvin-Rasht railway is 164 km long, and is further connected to Anzali and Astara. Construction of the Rasht-Qazvin Railway Project has been started in 2006.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news