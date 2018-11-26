20 Deliverables for 2020: Lithuania interested in Azerbaijan’s active participation (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Taleh Mursagulov – Trend:

Lithuania is interested in Azerbaijan’s active participation in EU's 20 Deliverables for 2020, Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Darius Skusevičius said in an interview with Trend and Azernews.

He said that the implementation of the plan would bring tangible benefits to Azerbaijan’s citizens and create further incentives for cooperation with Lithuania.

"Cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan is yet another important aspect of our political dialogue," Skusevičius said. "We are pleased that the EU and Azerbaijan have recently agreed on Partnership Priorities. We also look forward to a successful conclusion of the negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement that will open new avenues for engagement."

"Lithuania’s relations with Azerbaijan have sustained history - this year our countries celebrated the centennial anniversary of the establishment of the democratic state," he said. "In 2019 we will also mark 100 years since we have first established diplomatic relations - in mid-war period there was a consular section of the Republic of Lithuania in Baku."

"Lithuania and Azerbaijan are engaged in a close political dialogue, we share mutual respect and understanding," Skusevičius said.

"We have intergovernmental commission as well as regular exchange of visits and consultations at different levels, including between ministers of foreign affairs, where we discuss a wide range of issues of common interest," he said.

"Parliaments are also well involved in political dialog between our countries," Skusevičius said. "The group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lithuanian Seimas is one of the biggest and consists of members of different factions."

Lithuania anticipates that with the conclusion of the negotiations on the Common Aviation Area Agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan more itineraries emerge and we will witness an increase in the number of Lithuanian tourists visiting Azerbaijan and vice versa," he said.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Lithuania amounted to $19.12 million in January-October 2018. At the same time, $1.5 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products. The trade turnover between the countries increased by 39 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @TalehMursagulov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news