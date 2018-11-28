Turkish citizens spend over 3 billion lira on Black Friday

28 November 2018 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish citizens spent 3.4 billion lira via credit cards during “Black Friday” traditional sales season, which started on November 23, 2018, the Turkish Interbank Card Center said in a message.

Reportedly, this amount is 38 percent more than that spent by Turkish citizens last Black Friday in 2017.

"On November 23, Turkish citizens used 2 million credit cards for purchases," the message said.

One out of every three credit cards was used for online purchases.

"Online payments on November 23, 2018 increased by 68 percent compared to the same day in 2017," the message said.

Around 40 percent of purchases via credit cards on Black Friday account for Turkey’s Igdir province.

"On November 23, 2018, 36 percent accounted for payment for goods via credit cards in Istanbul," the message said.

(5.2461 TRY = 1 USD on Nov. 28)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish president urges Muslim countries to use national currency in mutual trade
Economy 15:49
Another terrorist attack prevented in Turkey
Turkey 13:47
Turkey eyes to abandon use of UH-1 military helicopters
Turkey 13:15
Erdogan transfers powers to vice president
Turkey 10:08
Ministry: Over 500 detained in operations against PKK
Turkey 27 November 17:59
By end of 2018, Turkey eyes to increase volume of passenger traffic by air
Economy 27 November 16:36
Latest
Russia’s Gazprom continues talks with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 18:35
Saudi Arabia pledges $50m to UN Palestinian refugee agency
Arab World 18:23
Parliament speaker calls on opposition not to try to create ‘artificially aggressive environment’ on election day
Georgia 18:21
Iran Central Bank encourages exporters to sell currency to banks
Finance 18:20
South Korean ports deal with North ‘could be step towards broader cooperation’ involving China
Other News 18:19
Jerusalem is one of the least livable cities in Israel
Israel 18:13
Putin urges US to abandon policy of unilateral sanctions
Russia 18:09
Project to launch new mining farm in Azerbaijan postponed
ICT 18:08
Real estate prices may decrease in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:07