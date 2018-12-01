WB representative: Kazakhstan needs to strengthen internal reforms

1 December 2018 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

Kazakhstan needs to strengthen internal reforms to achieve the goal of joining the Top-30 developed countries of the world, the World Bank (WB) Country Manager for Kazakhstan Ato Brown told reporters in Astana.

He commented on the increase in the WB forecast of Kazakhstan's GDP growth for 2018 from 3.7 to 3.8 percent.

"In general, the macroeconomic situation in Kazakhstan is stable and the almost 4 percent GDP growth predicted is a very good indicator, given that in the global situation many countries have problems with growth," Brown said.

The expert added that Kazakhstan is showing good results: for example, the country has increased its position in the Human Capital Index of the Doing Business ranking.

"We need to understand that the world today is in very difficult conditions - with sanctions against Russia and a decline in China's economic development, Kazakhstan will have difficulties, and, therefore, it is necessary to strengthen internal reforms to achieve the goal of joining the Top-30 developed countries of the world," Brown said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan should focus on productivity.

"Only through increasing productivity revenues will increase and new opportunities for people will appear," the WB country manager said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh tenge slightly down against US dollar over week
Finance 09:38
7 memorandums signed at Almaty Invest 2018 int'l forum
Economy 09:20
Kazakhstan significantly increases marine exports (Exclusive)
Economy 30 November 18:38
Kazakhstan's transit traffic via TITR surges (Exclusive)
Economy 30 November 17:50
Kazakhstan inviting Azerbaijani investors to AIFC platform
Finance 30 November 16:18
Kazakhstan’s state budget expenditures down by 13.2%
Finance 30 November 14:38
Latest
Tajikistan’s tallest ever New Year’s tree to be installed in Dushanbe
Tajikistan 10:37
Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China
Kyrgyzstan 10:35
Rice harvesting over in Turkmenistan's north
Economy 10:31
Government of Japan provides Georgian Emergency Management Service with fire engine
Georgia 10:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:17
Analyst talks on Iran-Pakistan ties, says what needs to be improved
Economy 10:16
Iranian goods become competitive due to rial devaluation
Economy 10:11
How can Iran maintain it share in global oil market?
Oil&Gas 10:04
Turkmen gas concern opens tender on railway-related feasibility study
Tenders 10:00