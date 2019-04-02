Turnover of stock exchange transactions decreases in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2
Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 3.3 billion manats in January-February 2019, which is 18 percent less than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on April 2.
In January-February 2019, the volume of state securities market was 2.6 billion manats (a 33 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 12.4 million manats (a 4.8 times decrease) and the volume of derivatives market was 609.9 million manats (a 3.1 times decrease).
Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:
|
Market segments
|
Jan.-Feb. 2019
|
Jan.-Feb. 2018
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
I. State Securities Market
|
2, 605, 082, 876.62
|
321
|
1, 958, 511, 757.33
|
239
|
State bonds of finance ministry
|
150, 632, 436.96
|
113
|
143, 878, 379.32
|
80
|
Initial placement
|
93, 150, 254.82
|
44
|
124, 745, 999.97
|
48
|
Secondary market
|
57, 482, 182.14
|
69
|
19, 132, 379.35
|
32
|
Notes (Central Bank)
|
2, 454, 450, 439.66
|
208
|
1, 814, 633, 378.01
|
159
|
Initial placement
|
2, 385, 928, 484.49
|
196
|
1, 814, 633, 378.01
|
159
|
Secondary market
|
68, 521, 955.17
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
II. Market of shares
|
421, 407.14
|
300
|
31, 053, 699.22
|
191
|
Initial placement
|
300, 000,00
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Secondary market
|
121, 407.14
|
298
|
31, 053, 699.22
|
191
|
III. Debt securities market
|
57, 207, 859.63
|
109
|
135, 304, 653.54
|
176
|
Initial placement of bonds
|
-
|
-
|
35, 177, 915.48
|
7
|
Secondary placement of bonds
|
45, 217, 409,00
|
2
|
71, 469, 699.10
|
7
|
Initial placement of corporate bonds
|
-
|
-
|
2, 000, 000
|
3
|
Secondary placement of corporate bonds
|
11, 990, 450.63
|
107
|
26, 657, 038.96
|
159
|
Those with participation of market makers
|
575, 876.40
|
-
|
1, 182, 752.33
|
-
|
IV. REPO transactions
|
63, 785, 873.25
|
50
|
71, 217, 221.37
|
42
|
REPO transactions of the Central Bank
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other REPO transactions
|
63, 785, 873.25
|
50
|
71, 217, 221.37
|
42
|
V. Derivatives market
|
609, 949, 390.49
|
17, 678
|
1, 895, 923, 638.94
|
17, 154
|
- currency
|
562, 967, 895.72
|
15, 120
|
1, 731, 412,768
|
15, 376
|
- goods
|
46, 981, 494.77
|
2, 558
|
164, 510,871
|
1, 778
|
Total
|
3, 336, 447, 407.13
|
18, 458
|
4, 092, 010, 970.40
|
17, 802
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 2)
