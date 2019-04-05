Volume of exports of Iran's Kordestan Province to reach $2.5M

5 April 2019 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

For the economic development of Iran’s northwestern Kordestan Province, product exports through the province's customs points should reach $2.5 billion this Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), said Hossein Firouzi, Deputy Governor of Kordestan Province, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

According to Firouzi, goods worth $1 billion were exported to Iraq via Kordestan Province’s customs points and border markets last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018).

Noting that the planned share of exports to Iraq for the province is $3 billion, the Deputy Governor said that all the effort needs to be made in order to reach this threshold.

Firouzi added that the province is primarily aiming at developing export this year.

"In addition to the Iraqi market, another priority is to further activate the border markets in order to establish exports to Syria," he said.

Iran’s Kordestan Province has customs points operating in the counties of Sanandaj, Marivan and Baneh. Customs points such as Bashmaq in Marivan and Siranband in Baneh are international customs points and operate in the field of transit, import and export. Thus, products worth $12 million are transited through Bashmaq daily.

