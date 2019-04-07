Turkmenistan paving highway to Kazakh border

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 7

Turkmenistan is carrying out reconstruction of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan highway and the bridge across the Garabogazgol Bay, Trend reports with reference to the local TV channel Altyn Asyr.

It is expected that a 225 km long road with a two-way traffic and a width of 22.5 meters will be laid from Turkmenbashi city to the border with Kazakhstan. There are also plans to erect a bridge across the Garabogazgol Bay with a length of 354 meters and a width of 21 meters.

"The construction of a highway and a bridge to the Turkmen-Kazakh border will allow increasing trade, the volume of freight and passenger traffic between the western and northern regions of Turkmenistan, as well as neighboring states," the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

The section of this road in the direction of Kazakhstan will become continuation of the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi high-speed multimodal highway. At the same time, the project of the road bridge across the Garabogazgol Bay is intended for the transportation of products of the urea plant recently built in Garabogaz city.

