Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee receives 12 applications for auction (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee has received 12 applications for 6 state-owned facilities as part of the next auction on privatization of state property, Trend reports referring to the committee.

According to the source, the privatized state properties are located in Baku, Ganja, Shabran and Lankaran.

"The most demanded property located in the village of Mardakan in Baku’s Khazar District, with a total area of ​​405.3 square meters, was privatized for 89,500 manats," the committee said.

According to the source, the next auction of the State Property Issues Committee will be held on April 16.

"A total of 62 state-owned facilities will be put up for auction, with 19 joint-stock companies, 18 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 12 non-residential areas and 13 vehicles.

Anyone can become a property owner by participating in the auctions. All procedures for this can be carried out online without losing time. Those wishing to take part in the privatization can use the official website of the committee (emdk.gov.az) and the privatization portal (privatization.az)," the State Committee said.

