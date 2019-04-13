Azerbaijan to export hazelnuts to Latvia

13 April 2019 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Azerbaijani company Azhazelnut signed a contract with Latvia’s Alisco for the export of hazelnuts to Latvia worth $250,000, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, as part of the export mission of Azerbaijan to Riga, a preliminary agreement was also reached on the export of pomegranate products between Azerbaijan’s Mars Fk and the Latvian firm Auglu Serviss.

"In addition, a number of Azerbaijani companies participating in the export mission held talks with Indian and Latvian companies and supermarket chains on the export of products," the report said.

The export mission included 23 Azerbaijani companies engaged in the production of wine and other alcoholic beverages, the production of food and textiles, as well as tourism.

The export mission that began on April 7 was concluded on April 12.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's financial regulator limits licenses of 2 insurance companies
Business 09:40
Azerbaijan to allocate additional funds for construction of Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 09:02
Azerbaijan’s Goychay-Sud announces export figures from beginning of year
Economy 09:02
Azerbaijan’s Nur Sud to boost export marketing efforts
Economy 08:56
Moody's expects improvement of quality of banking supervision in Azerbaijan
Finance 12 April 23:24
General plan for development of Baku to be worked out by reputable German company
Society 12 April 18:08
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender
Tenders 10:15
Turkmenistan appoints new Energy Minister
Turkmenistan 10:10
Uzbek oil, gas company announces tender for supply of receivers
Tenders 10:09
Will recent rainfalls help Iran resolve dehydration problem?
Economy 10:04
Turkmenistan appoints acting head of Turkmenoil
Turkmenistan 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan more than 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:53
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender for supply of electrical equipment
Tenders 09:49
Azerbaijan's financial regulator limits licenses of 2 insurance companies
Business 09:40
Iran to double exports to neighboring countries
Economy 09:34