Kapital Bank’s employees sign significant agreement (PHOTO)

Two employees of Kapital Bank, which founded the training company named “VENDRA LTD” signed a partnership contract in AML/CFT field with the international organization ACAMS.

According to this partnership, VENDRA will provide CAMS preparation trainings in region.

This partnership is also the first that is going to conduct training on Compliance field in CIS region. "Vendra" is the company that is founded by employees of Legal, Compliance Department of Kapital Bank Mrs Almaz Musayeva, and Mrs Leyla Salimazade.

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and expertise of financial crime detection and prevention professionals, from a wide range of industries, in both the public and private sectors.

There are the world's advanced financial institutions, control bodies, low enforcement agencies and industry representatives among members or the organization.

ACAMS operates in number of areas: improvement and enhancement international standards on money laundering and financing of terrorism, increase experience, expertise and international knowledge in relevant field of employees of private and public institutions', creation of network, where experiences and information can be shared in AML/CFT field.



Kapital Bank, having the biggest branch network in Azerbaijan, is at the service of customers with 99 branches and 13 departments.

