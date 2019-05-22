Official rate: Prices of 26 foreign currencies down in Iran

22 May 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 26 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 12 other currencies have increased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,882 rials.

Foreign currency

Iranian rial

USD

42,000

GBP

53,411

CHF

41,525

SEK

4,353

NOK

4,795

DKK

6,278

INR

603

AED

11,437

KWD

137,970

PKR 100

27,632

JPY 100

38,008

HKD

5,351

OMR

109,234

CAD

31,336

NZD

27,304

ZAR

2,917

TRY

6,925

RUB

653

QAR

11,539

IQD 100

3,526

SYP

82

AUD

28,900

SAR

11,200

BHD

111,701

SGD

30,470

BDT 100

49,804

LKR 10

2,383

MMK

28

NPR 100

37,501

LYD

30,013

CNY

6,080

MYR

10,035

THB 100

131,372

KRW 1000

35,146

JOD

59,238

EUR

46,882

KZT 100

11,079

GEL

15,147

IDR 1000

2,893

AFN

524

BYN

20,256

AZN

24,757

PHP 100

80,073

TJS

4,450

VEF

4,206

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 164,049 rials, and the price of $1 is 143,180 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 119,267 rials, and the price of $1 is 108,272 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 156,000-158,000 rials.

