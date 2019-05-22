Official rate: Prices of 26 foreign currencies down in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22
Trend:
The prices of 26 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 12 other currencies have increased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,882 rials.
|
Foreign currency
|
Iranian rial
|
USD
|
42,000
|
GBP
|
53,411
|
CHF
|
41,525
|
SEK
|
4,353
|
NOK
|
4,795
|
DKK
|
6,278
|
INR
|
603
|
AED
|
11,437
|
KWD
|
137,970
|
PKR 100
|
27,632
|
JPY 100
|
38,008
|
HKD
|
5,351
|
OMR
|
109,234
|
CAD
|
31,336
|
NZD
|
27,304
|
ZAR
|
2,917
|
TRY
|
6,925
|
RUB
|
653
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
IQD 100
|
3,526
|
SYP
|
82
|
AUD
|
28,900
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
SGD
|
30,470
|
BDT 100
|
49,804
|
LKR 10
|
2,383
|
MMK
|
28
|
NPR 100
|
37,501
|
LYD
|
30,013
|
CNY
|
6,080
|
MYR
|
10,035
|
THB 100
|
131,372
|
KRW 1000
|
35,146
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
EUR
|
46,882
|
KZT 100
|
11,079
|
GEL
|
15,147
|
IDR 1000
|
2,893
|
AFN
|
524
|
BYN
|
20,256
|
AZN
|
24,757
|
PHP 100
|
80,073
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
TMT
|
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 164,049 rials, and the price of $1 is 143,180 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 119,267 rials, and the price of $1 is 108,272 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 156,000-158,000 rials.
