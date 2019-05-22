Official rate: Prices of 26 foreign currencies down in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 26 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 12 other currencies have increased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,882 rials.

Foreign currency Iranian rial USD 42,000 GBP 53,411 CHF 41,525 SEK 4,353 NOK 4,795 DKK 6,278 INR 603 AED 11,437 KWD 137,970 PKR 100 27,632 JPY 100 38,008 HKD 5,351 OMR 109,234 CAD 31,336 NZD 27,304 ZAR 2,917 TRY 6,925 RUB 653 QAR 11,539 IQD 100 3,526 SYP 82 AUD 28,900 SAR 11,200 BHD 111,701 SGD 30,470 BDT 100 49,804 LKR 10 2,383 MMK 28 NPR 100 37,501 LYD 30,013 CNY 6,080 MYR 10,035 THB 100 131,372 KRW 1000 35,146 JOD 59,238 EUR 46,882 KZT 100 11,079 GEL 15,147 IDR 1000 2,893 AFN 524 BYN 20,256 AZN 24,757 PHP 100 80,073 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 164,049 rials, and the price of $1 is 143,180 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 119,267 rials, and the price of $1 is 108,272 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 156,000-158,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news