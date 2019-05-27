Train trips to be opened between Turkey and Bulgaria soon

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The train trips will be opened between Turkey and Bulgaria soon, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, passengers will be transported between the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv and the Turkish north-western Edirne city from June 1.

The trips will be carried out twice a week, on Saturdays and on Sundays. The train will consist of three cars and up to 226 passengers will be transported daily.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news