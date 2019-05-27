Train trips to be opened between Turkey and Bulgaria soon

27 May 2019 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The train trips will be opened between Turkey and Bulgaria soon, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, passengers will be transported between the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv and the Turkish north-western Edirne city from June 1.

The trips will be carried out twice a week, on Saturdays and on Sundays. The train will consist of three cars and up to 226 passengers will be transported daily.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil deposits found in northwestern Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:43
Tehran-Ankara train to be re-launched soon
Business 10:38
Turkish company to sign new contract with Turkmen state corporation
Oil&Gas 25 May 14:33
Nursultan Nazarbayev granted status of life-time Honorary President of Turkic Council
Kazakhstan 25 May 09:45
Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Speaker: Armenia opposes Turkey’s membership in OSCE Minsk Group
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 May 17:44
Turkish serviceman killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 24 May 17:25
Latest
Kazakhstan, Brazil to expand co-op
Economy 14:16
Baku Olympic Stadium to host 63,000 fans for UEFA Europa League final
Society 14:08
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh responds to Russian news agency "Regnum"
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:07
Hormozgan PMO urges state companies to take out imported goods from ports
Economy 14:04
China's robot censors crank up as Tiananmen anniversary nears
Other News 14:04
Russian PM Medvedev to visit Uzbekistan on May 29-30
Economy 14:00
Iran's exports to OIC states amounts $945M in 1 month
Economy 13:59
Demand at CBA deposit auction exceeds supply by over 5 times
Finance 13:56
Iran’s South Pars Complex increases gas production
Oil&Gas 13:55