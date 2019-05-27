Direct flight between Azerbaijan, Pakistan to operate soon

27 May 2019 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

A direct flight between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is scheduled to operate soon, Trend reports via Associated Press of Pakistan.

Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan made the statement during a meeting with Ali Alizada, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan

Both sides agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation. They noted that recent years have witnessed a growing number of Pakistanis going to Azerbaijan for business and leisure purposes.

"Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries. Relations between the two countries are warm, cordial, based on trust and respect,” Sarwar Khan said.

Ali Alizada said that Azerbaijan is keen to enhance ties with Pakistan.

Draft Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Azerbaijan was agreed in 1993. On September 30, 2009, an MoU was agreed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 18:53
Azerbaijan fruit juice producer to establish exports to neighboring countries
Economy 18:11
Agriculture is most promising sector of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 18:10
Expert: Azerbaijan needs well-trained information security specialists
ICT 17:49
Over 50,000 tickets sold for UEFA Europa League final match in Baku
Society 17:16
European Banking Federation: CIS region has clear FinTech ambitions
Finance 17:03
Latest
Iran discloses volume of goods discharged at Imam Khomeini port
Economy 18:54
Kazakh car industry aims at electric and hybrid vehicles (Exclusive)
Economy 18:53
Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 18:53
Iran to put 2M barrels of oil up for sale on May 28
Oil&Gas 18:15
Association of Grain Producers and Processors established in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:12
Azerbaijan fruit juice producer to establish exports to neighboring countries
Economy 18:11
Agriculture is most promising sector of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 18:10
Iranian MP: bureaucracy - biggest obstacle for production in Iran
Tourism 18:10
French police arrest three over Lyon bomb blast
Other News 17:53