Turkmenistan masters production of filler for emulsion paints

29 May 2019 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russia’s PM Dmitry Medvedev to pay working visit to Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 14:17
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with Bahrain in chemical industry
Turkmenistan 10:20
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
Turkmenistan, Germany mull energy security issues
Oil&Gas 28 May 17:23
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan to buy auxiliary materials
Turkmenistan 28 May 15:08
Uzbekistan launches new railway station at border with Turkmenistan
Economy 28 May 11:35
Latest
Few hours left before start of UEFA Europa League final match in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 14:57
Azerbaijani company announces terms for implementation of road project in Serbia
Economy 14:54
IGB to ink two contracts in mid-June
Oil&Gas 14:50
Latvian parliament elects former judge Levits president
Other News 14:50
Azerbaijan - one of centers of int’l dialogue among nations
Politics 14:42
Timing of laying road infrastructure in Ukraine by Azerbaijani company revealed
Economy 14:37
AIC discloses expected cotton processing volumes at Azerbaijan's Agjabadi plant
Economy 14:34
Kazakhstan Mangystau region's project on manufacturing of transformers postponed
Economy 14:24
UK PM candidate Boris Johnson to face court over Brexit comments
Other News 14:19