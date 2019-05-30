Azerbaijan’s Azericard introduces 2 new products

30 May 2019 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azericard processing center has introduced 2 new products, namely PIN Set ATM and PIN Delivery Web, for its customers, who can independently set PIN codes, Trend reports referring to the company's statement.

According to the innovation introduced by the processing center, customers will now be able to receive a PIN code in a text message (PIN Set ATM). There will not be any need to go to the bank to get a PIN code - simply inserting the card into the ATM will suffice.

To get a PIN code via the website (PIN Delivery Web service), customers will need to go to the Azericard official page, go to the ‘Set pincode’ section, add card details and fill out the form.

Azericard is the first processing center in Azerbaijan officially certified by such international payment systems as MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, UnionPay and JCB. Currently, Azericard provides processing services for 21 banks, members of international payment systems throughout Azerbaijan, as well as beyond.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Greenhouse vegetable producer to increase tomato production in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:35
Flour production increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:31
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau organizes media tour for reps of world’s leading media outlets
Tourism 18:22
Big funds to be allocated for implementation of SGC project until 2020
Oil&Gas 17:55
Baku-based pasta factory may greatly increase production volumes
Economy 17:25
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 17:25
Latest
Greenhouse vegetable producer to increase tomato production in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:35
Flour production increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:31
Russian company upgrades three airports in Uzbekistan
Economy 18:28
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau organizes media tour for reps of world’s leading media outlets
Tourism 18:22
Iran gov't purchases 2 million tons of wheat from farmers
Economy 18:19
Cargo from US, Israel via Turkish ports in April exceeds 11 million tons
Turkey 18:16
Kazakh PM to attend meeting of CIS Heads of Government Council in Turkmenistan
Central Asia 18:11
Expected production volumes from Umid gas field in Azerbaijan revealed
Business 18:11
Big funds to be allocated for implementation of SGC project until 2020
Oil&Gas 17:55