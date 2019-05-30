Azerbaijan’s Azericard introduces 2 new products

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azericard processing center has introduced 2 new products, namely PIN Set ATM and PIN Delivery Web, for its customers, who can independently set PIN codes, Trend reports referring to the company's statement.

According to the innovation introduced by the processing center, customers will now be able to receive a PIN code in a text message (PIN Set ATM). There will not be any need to go to the bank to get a PIN code - simply inserting the card into the ATM will suffice.

To get a PIN code via the website (PIN Delivery Web service), customers will need to go to the Azericard official page, go to the ‘Set pincode’ section, add card details and fill out the form.

Azericard is the first processing center in Azerbaijan officially certified by such international payment systems as MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, UnionPay and JCB. Currently, Azericard provides processing services for 21 banks, members of international payment systems throughout Azerbaijan, as well as beyond.

