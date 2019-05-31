Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Italy trade reaches 6B euros

31 May 2019 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy has reached 6 billion euros over the past year, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari said in Baku at an event on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the proclamation of the Italian Republic, Trend reports.

He said that Italy remains the main trade partner of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about economic cooperation between the two countries, he emphasized the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

“The implementation of the TAP project is on schedule,” he said. “The construction of the micro tunnel within the project was completed in April. Azerbaijan’s gas along this pipeline will be transported to Europe from 2020.”

The ambassador also noted that numerous high-level visits between the two countries were made last year.

In addition, the ambassador said that the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held Sept.18 this year.

