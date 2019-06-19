All Buta Airways flights to Kyiv will be temporarily operated to the Boryspil Airport

19 June 2019 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Due to the temporary closure of Juliani International Airport, from September 2 to September 12, 2019, all Buta Airways flights to Kyiv will be operated to Boryspil International Airport, Trend reports with reference to the company.

It should be noted, that within the summer schedule for 2019 (from March 31 to October 26), Buta Airways operates three flights per week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays on route Baku-Kyiv-Baku.

Passengers, who have already bought tickets, will also be notified according to the airline's procedure on the telephone numbers indicated when purchasing the air ticket.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural subdivision of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

