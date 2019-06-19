Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold another auction

19 June 2019 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

A wide range of state properties and convenient privatization conditions ensure the activity of the auction participants, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues told Trend.

The possibility of filing an e-application and online participation in the auction help citizens to buy property without losing time.

The auction on privatization of state properties was held on June 18. In total, 40 buyers participated in the auction in which 26 state-owned facilities were put up for sale. Five participants applied for the purchase of properties in e-form.

The privatized state properties include small state enterprises and vehicles. One of the small state enterprises is located in Sumgait city. State property was privatized together with a land plot stretching 9,308 square meters.

During the auction, the non-residential building, which is located in Gazanbulag settlement of Goranboy district was privatized.

A state facility covering an area of ​​109.5 square meters was privatized at 1,750 manats. Another facility covering an area of ​​110.8 square meters, which was privatized together with the land plot, is located in Shabran. The winner of the auction was the participant who offered 6,000 manats for real estate.

More information about the results of the auction can be found on http://privatization.az/index.php/en/.

The Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues will hold another auction on June 25.

Thirty-seven vehicles will be put up for auction. To participate in the auction, the interested individuals must be registered on the official website of the committee (http://www.stateproperty.gov.az/index.php/en/ ) or on the privatization website (http://privatization.az/index.php/en/).

