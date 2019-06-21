Georgia hosts annual investment forum

21 June 2019 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgian president cancels visit to Belarus, returning to Tbilisi
Georgia 10:59
Over 200 villages of Georgia to be supplied with gas
Oil&Gas 20 June 18:06
Georgian parliament chairman pays official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 20 June 14:55
Amount of cargo transshipment from Georgia via Turkish ports disclosed
Economy 20 June 13:22
Georgia, Turkey sign memorandum of cooperation
Economy 20 June 11:48
FAO launching new project to support agriculture in Georgia
Economy 19 June 19:20
Latest
Southeast Asian nations, among worst ocean polluters, aim to curb plastic debris
Other News 11:45
Food production up by more than 20 percent in Azerbaijan
Economy 11:42
Iran negotiates opening new flight routes to South Asian countries
Iran 11:39
Turkmenistan, Singapore hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 11:29
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11:23
Kyrgyzstan becomes number one consumer of fruits, vegetables from Uzbekistan
Economy 11:13
Azerbaijan sees growth in extractive industry
Business 11:08
U.S. envoy for Iran meets Saudi deputy defense minister in Riyadh
World 11:02
Georgian president cancels visit to Belarus, returning to Tbilisi
Georgia 10:59