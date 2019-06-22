Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In January-May 2019, Azerbaijan imported 15,585 vehicles, which is over two times more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, the number of cars, which accounted for the bulk of imports, reached 14,170 units during the reported period, which is 2.2 times more compared to 2018.

The number imported vehicles with a capacity of 10 people and more amounted to 70 units. The number of imported trucks also increased significantly and amounted to 1,274 units, which is 71.5 percent more compared to the same period of the last year.

Moreover, the number of imported special-purpose vehicles increased by 21 units and amounted to 71.

As for the volume of imports in monetary terms, during the reported period, the cost of vehicles and spare parts of them in total terms amounted to $451.97 million, which is almost 51 percent more than in January-May 2018.

