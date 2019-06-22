Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports

22 June 2019 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

In January-May 2019, Azerbaijan imported 15,585 vehicles, which is over two times more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, the number of cars, which accounted for the bulk of imports, reached 14,170 units during the reported period, which is 2.2 times more compared to 2018.

The number imported vehicles with a capacity of 10 people and more amounted to 70 units. The number of imported trucks also increased significantly and amounted to 1,274 units, which is 71.5 percent more compared to the same period of the last year.

Moreover, the number of imported special-purpose vehicles increased by 21 units and amounted to 71.

As for the volume of imports in monetary terms, during the reported period, the cost of vehicles and spare parts of them in total terms amounted to $451.97 million, which is almost 51 percent more than in January-May 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir State University opens tender for repair of its main building
Tenders 14:49
Azerbaijani Norm Sement plant to launch manufacturing new products (Exclusive)
Economy 14:37
Azerbaijan's Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and Military Academy of Armed Forces host graduation ceremony (PHOTO)
Politics 14:21
Bachelor and master diplomas of leading universities in France are at UNEC
Society 12:57
End of Pashinyan era?
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:57
Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir State University opens tender to buy machinery, equipment
Tenders 12:48
Latest
At least 4 people killed, 6 injured in factory fire in Turkey’s Istanbul
Turkey 23:02
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Azerbaijani athletes competing at 2nd European Games (FOTO)
Society 22:16
Three al Shabaab fighters killed in Kenya after attack on police
Other News 21:42
Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table
US 21:09
Bitcoin breaks $11,000 mark for 1st time since March 2018
Finance 20:00
5.4-magnitude quake hits China's province
China 19:16
Seven dead, dozens trapped in Cambodia building collapse
World 18:14
Georgia hosts conference to mark 101-year friendship with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 15:39
Kazakhstan to increase container transport volume
Economy 15:15