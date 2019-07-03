Tax revenues to Azerbaijan’s state budget from banks, insurance companies increase

3 July 2019 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

In January-May this year, financial revenues from banks and insurance companies through the Ministry of Taxes to Azerbaijan’s state budget increased by 48.4 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the ministry on July 3.

The total revenue value from banks and insurance companies for the reporting period amounted to 180.2 million manats. Over a quarter of all tax transfers accounted for the industrial sector - 560.9 million manats (a 1.2 percent growth).

Major revenues to the state budget came from the service sector - 343.9 million manats (a 22.6 percent growth) and construction - 342.9 million manats (a 9.6 percent growth).

Tax revenues in the trade sector increased by 13.3 percent, reaching 238.1 million manats.

Significant increase in tax transfers is observed in the sectors of communication and transport - 40.6 and 26.1 percent, reaching 129.4 million manats and 137.3 million manats, respectively.

The lowest revenues to the state budget were recorded in the agricultural sector - 3.1 million manats.

In January-May 2019, tax revenues from the Ministry of Taxes to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 3.139 billion manats, which is 239.9 million manats or 8.3 percent more than in the same period last year. The forecast was executed by 110.1 percent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani wine producer increases share capital
Economy 11:55
European Union, ABAD and UN Development Program continue to support small and medium-sized businesses in northwest of Azerbaijan
Economy 11:53
Azerbaijan one of important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee – Ukrainian rep
Politics 11:35
Greenfields Petroleum extends senior secured debt payments
Oil&Gas 10:43
Equinor eyes to start seismic survey in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:10
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Latest
China protests to Britain over Hunt's Hong Kong comments
Other News 12:04
Uzbek company to supply sweet cherry to China
Economy 12:02
Azerbaijani wine producer increases share capital
Economy 11:55
European Union, ABAD and UN Development Program continue to support small and medium-sized businesses in northwest of Azerbaijan
Economy 11:53
Turkmen private business enter international arena
Economy 11:51
General Motors Uzbekistan renamed
Economy 11:44
Indonesia's parliament delays approval for levy on plastic bags
Other News 11:42
Azerbaijan one of important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee – Ukrainian rep
Politics 11:35
Volume of container transports grows in Georgia
Economy 11:31