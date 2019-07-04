Kazakhstan, Japan to launch direct flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Starting from July 6, 2019, Kazakhstan and Japan are launching a direct flight between capitals of these countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The Nur-Sultan-Tokyo flight to be operated by Kazakh SCAT Airlines will be carried out each Saturday with a possible increase of the flights to a couple of times a week.

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastaev stated that the launch of the direct flight would be very beneficial for the countries.

“According to the recent research, the additional revenue of Kazakhstan’s budget from transit stay of foreign passengers alone could amount to $40 million a year,” he said.

Since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan launched international flights “Nur-Sultan – Ulaanbaatar”, “Nur-Sultan – Prague”, and “Almaty – Baku”

