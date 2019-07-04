Turkmenistan, Russia to hold talks on trade, investment

4 July 2019 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov- Trend:

Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Mikhail Babich arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Russian delegation will participate in the seventh meeting of the high-level group on the support of trade and investment in the framework of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation.

During the meeting at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, the parties expressed their desire to continue further positive bilateral cooperation, taking into account the existing large potential for developing cooperation, reads the message.

There are about 190 companies with Russian capital in Turkmenistan including ARETI holding (formerly Itera), which has been operating in the country since 2009 on the basis of a production sharing agreement on the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

After a three-year break in 2019, Russia's Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas. In addition, Russia and Turkmenistan are initiating cooperation in the Caspian Sea. In particular, it is planned to launch a freight line across the sea, which will connect Russian Makhachkala with the port of Turkmenbashi.

The two countries are exploring joint projects, activities of Russian companies in Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for cooperation in the industrial, construction, transport, oil and gas, gas chemical and electricity industries.

Cooperation issues in such important areas as the agro-industrial complex and the supply of agricultural equipment, construction, interaction among business structures and introduction of advanced technologies are also on the meeting agenda.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing business relations with the subjects of Russia, including Tatarstan, the Sverdlovsk and Astrakhan regions and the city of St. Petersburg.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ireland shows interest in joint economic projects with Turkmenistan
Economy 17:08
Russian company delivers first batch of medical products to Uzbekistan
Economy 16:01
Uzbekistan approves second PSA with Gazprom
Oil&Gas 14:37
Turkmenistan hosts seminar by World Intellectual Property Organization
Economy 13:31
Turkmenistan to hold international oil, gas forum
Oil&Gas 12:47
Turkmenistan to introduce advanced inspection methods on borders
Economy 12:33
Latest
Australia intends to increase trade with Iran
Economy 17:20
BP eyes to start drilling first exploration well at SWAP by year-end
Oil&Gas 17:15
India plans $330 billion renewables push by 2030 without hurting coal
Other News 17:09
Ireland shows interest in joint economic projects with Turkmenistan
Economy 17:08
Opportunities for Barama startups expanded
ICT 17:03
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender to purchase gear oil
Tenders 17:00
Major funds to be invested in 2 projects in Iranian province
Economy 16:59
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 16:57
Commissioning of new wells at ACG, Shah Deniz continues
Business 16:56