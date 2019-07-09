Period of opening facilities for processing livestock products in Azerbaijan defined

9 July 2019 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector grow as shadow market decreases
Business 10:19
Seed processing plant starts operating in Azerbaijan’s Sheki (PHOTO)
Economy 10:08
OSCE PA draft resolution new diplomatic achievement in Karabakh conflict’s settlement - MP
Politics 10:03
President of European Council Donald Tusk arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 09:54
Instant money transfers increase in Azerbaijan
Business 08:00
Another Azerbaijani wine house opens in Russia (PHOTO)
Business 8 July 18:40
Latest
Gold, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 10:19
Tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector grow as shadow market decreases
Business 10:19
Turkmenistan, Bahrain hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 10:18
Oil prices ease as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
World 10:15
Uzbekistan to increase production, quality of cars
Economy 10:09
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase equipment via tender
Tenders 10:08
Seed processing plant starts operating in Azerbaijan’s Sheki (PHOTO)
Economy 10:08
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends yoga & poetry night organized at Yanardag Reserve (PHOTO)
Politics 10:06
Repos make up most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 10:04