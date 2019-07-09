Iran's cotton production set to exceed 380,000 tons

9 July 2019 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The self-sustainment coefficient for cotton production in Iran will reach 100 percent in 2025, with its production set to reach 386,000 tons, Ebrahim Hezarjaribi, manager of the cotton project of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad of Iran, told IANA News Agency, Trend reports.

According to Hezarjaribi, the self-sustainment coefficient stood at about 45 percent last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018).

Hezarjaribi added that this figure will reach 58 percent this Iranian year (started March 21, 2019).

"The cotton sowing area is expected to reach 82,000 hectares this year," he said.

He added that it is expected that 228,000 tons of cotton will be harvested this year.

"The sowing area will reach 90,000 hectares by 2021 and 100,000 hectares by 2025. The production will increase by 281,000 tons by 2021," he said.

