OSCE mission to monitor parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan

9 July 2019 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ODIHR) will give an expert assessment of the situation in Uzbekistan, and will also oversee the preparations for elections to the country's parliament, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry reported that First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Nematov received ODIHR Election Adviser Alexander Shlyk.

The OSCE / ODIHR delegation plans to assess the pre-election situation and the preparatory process for the upcoming parliamentary elections in December 2019 and to develop proposals for the deployment of an election observation mission.

OSCE / ODIHR will hold over 20 meetings. Negotiations will be conducted with the Central Election Commission, the Parliament, the Supreme Court, ministries and state agencies, and political parties.

The upcoming elections in Uzbekistan are scheduled to take place at the end of 2019, in which five political parties will compete for 150 seats in the country's legislative chamber. Previous parliamentary elections were held in December 2015.

---

