USA to expand cooperation with major city of Kazakhstan

USA is aiming to increase investments in, and humanitarian cooperation with, Kazakhstan’s Almaty city, said Deputy Chief of US Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan Theodore Lyng, Trend reports with reference to press office of akimat (administrative center) of Almaty city.

The statement was made during the meeting of Lyng with the Governor of the city Bakytzhan Sagintayev. The parties discussed prospects of mutually-beneficial cooperation. It was noted that currently, there are 181 ventures with US capital operating in Almaty. Furthermore, during first five months of 2019, mutual trade turnover between Almaty and USA increased by nine percent.

During the talk, the governor of the region presented the concept of city’s development in accordance with instructions of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Sagintayev expressed interest in positive experience of large cities in the sphere of public safety and urban environment.

In turn, Lyng thanked Sagintayev and noted important role of Almaty in trade and economy cooperation of two countries. He stated readiness to support development of cooperation in the field of investments and in the humanitarian sphere.

