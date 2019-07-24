China to supply locomotives to Uzbekistan

24 July 2019 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Chinese Consortium CNTIC-CRRC DLOCO will supply Uzbekistan with new locomotives, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Railways.

"The next step in expansion of bilateral relations with CNTIC-CRRC DLOCO Consortium was the signing of the Contract for supply of 24 units of electric locomotives at the expense of the loan proceeds of the Asian Development Bank," the report said.

"The consortium is to supply 16 freight and eight passenger locomotives during 2019-2020. The modern technologies applied in the new electric locomotives, as well as savings in power consumption allows to achieve reduction in operating costs. Electric locomotive, which meets the world’s standards in terms of environmental safeguards, is equipped with environmentally friendly induction traction engines," the statement said.

In May 2019, Asian Development Bank has allocated loan worth $170 million to Uzbekistan for purchase of 24 electric locomotives.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-China ties developing at high level (PHOTO)
Politics 23 July 18:16
Saudi Aramco may participate in two Lukoil projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 23 July 17:13
Li Peng, hardline Chinese leader in Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90
Other News 23 July 16:37
Uzbekistan exports textiles worth $770 M
Economy 23 July 16:07
Kazakhstan talks future cooperation with China
Economy 23 July 15:50
Uzbekistan to supply textile products to UK
Economy 23 July 15:25
Latest
EBRD talks spheres of interest in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 09:30
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of tools
Tenders 09:30
Azerbaijan’s Gunay Bank issues loans worth over 150M manats
Economy 09:27
Iran announces details of power trade at energy exchange
Economy 09:23
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply greatly
Business 09:15
Iran to expand domestic rail equipment production
Economy 09:15
Children under 2 should have "zero screen time": Aussie health experts
World 08:53
4 dead in aircraft crash in Mexico
World 08:26
At least 2 killed, 16 injured in blast in Pakistani city near Afghan border
World 08:00