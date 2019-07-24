China to supply locomotives to Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Chinese Consortium CNTIC-CRRC DLOCO will supply Uzbekistan with new locomotives, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Railways.

"The next step in expansion of bilateral relations with CNTIC-CRRC DLOCO Consortium was the signing of the Contract for supply of 24 units of electric locomotives at the expense of the loan proceeds of the Asian Development Bank," the report said.

"The consortium is to supply 16 freight and eight passenger locomotives during 2019-2020. The modern technologies applied in the new electric locomotives, as well as savings in power consumption allows to achieve reduction in operating costs. Electric locomotive, which meets the world’s standards in terms of environmental safeguards, is equipped with environmentally friendly induction traction engines," the statement said.

In May 2019, Asian Development Bank has allocated loan worth $170 million to Uzbekistan for purchase of 24 electric locomotives.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news