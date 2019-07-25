Belarus, Turkmenistan co-op in pharmaceuticals sector

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted a meeting of Belarus Deputy Minister of Healthcare Natalia Zhukova with Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov, Trend reports with reference to the Belarus Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of healthcare, as well as in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The most important direction is the purchase of high-quality Belarusian medicines at affordable prices and supplies of natural raw materials from Turkmenistan for pharmaceutical companies in Belarus, the report said.

The parties also paid attention to cooperation in the prevention of non-communicable diseases and the organization of joint medical practice based on specialized scientific and practical medical centers of the two countries.

The sides expressed interest in organizing mutual supply of herbal raw materials, other natural and synthetic components for the production of medicines, as well as finished medical products.

In February, the issue of creating a joint venture by "Turkmendermansenagat" enterprise under the Turkmen Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry and "Belaseptika" was discussed.

