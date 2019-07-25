Major companies of Kazakhstan and Russia agree on flights increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Major Kazakh airlines company Air Astana and Russian S7 Airlines have signed codeshare agreement to implement joint flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to press office of embassy of Kazakhstan to Russia.

Thus, besides the regular flight of S7 Airlines from Novosibirsk to Nur-Sultan, the travelers can now purchase tickets for daily flights implemented by Air Astana. Furthermore, customers of S7 Airlines can now get up to two daily direct flights from Saint Petersburg to Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

“Flights to Kazakhstan are in high demand among residents of Siberia. In my opinion, representatives of local companies who have well-established business relations with Kazakh partners will appreciate the comfort of these flights. In turn, we are happy to welcome customers of Air Astana on the S7 Airlines flights,” said Igor Veretennikov, S7 Group Commercial Director

“Kazakhstan considers Russia to be an important market for passenger transfer. We can see a number of benefits in expanding activities in Russia. The launch of the flights within the agreement is an important step in developing our cooperation, which we plan to strengthen in the future,” commented Richard Ledger, Vice President Marketing and Sales of Air Astana.

