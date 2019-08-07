Turkish President discusses future co-op with Uzbek FM

7 August 2019 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 7

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

On August 6, 2019, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Kamilov arrived in Ankara at the head of the delegation of Uzbekistan to participate in the first meeting of the bilateral Joint Strategy Planning Group, co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries and the XI Annual Ambassadors' Conference of Turkey.

The minister conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the head of Uzbekistan to the President of Turkey.

In turn, Erdogan praised the state and prospects of bilateral strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkey, emphasized the key role of the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the process of bringing relations between our countries and peoples to a new level.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the progress in the practical implementation of the agreements reached within the high-level contacts based on the results of the meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Joint Strategy Planning Group. Moreover, other aspects of the bilateral agenda were considered, including the schedule of key joint events.

Particular attention has been devoted to the preparatory process for the upcoming, under the chairmanship of the leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkey, the first meeting of the Supreme Council of the Strategic Partnership.

It was noted that the regular Uzbek-Turkish dialogue at the highest level, the atmosphere of trust, mutual respect and consideration of the interests of each other created by the efforts of the presidents of the two countries are a reliable basis for further promotion of interstate cooperation.

